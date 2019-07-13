Massive power outage in New York City

Officials say more than 40,000 customers were without power following a transformer fire in New York City.

The New York City Fire Department said the fire started at West 64th Street and West End Avenue. Power reportedly went out early Saturday evening at much of Rockefeller Center and reached the Upper West Side.

We are working to restore power to 42,000 customers primarily in the Westside of Manhattan. We will provide updates as we receive them. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 14, 2019

The power outages caused the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to stop train services in Manhattan and left several businesses in the dark.

The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.

