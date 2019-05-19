Matriculating UK student on ROTC scholarship dies hours before HS graduation

UK President Eli Capilouto is reacting to the loss of a high school senior planning to attend the university.

18-year-old Kirk Nairn died in a car accident just hours before his graduation.

Seniors at Abingdon High School’s Friday night graduation ceremony attended the event with a sense of grief.

“Tonight we gather for a time of celebration as we recognize and honor the class of 2019,” announced a commencement speaker. “However, we are also deeply saddened by the untimely passing of two members of this class during their senior year.”

Kirk Nairn was supposed to be at the graduation but died just hours before the ceremony when his car hit the rear of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81.

“Whether there be tough exams or times of loss, there's never been a time that we have not had each other to carry us through.”

Nairn had accepted an ROTC scholarship to UK and was planning to start in the Fall.

In a statement, UK President Eli Capulito said, in part, "Though he won't be with us in the fall pursuing his commitment to ROTC and his interest in international studies, he and his family always will be part of our Big Blue Nation."

He'll also remain a part of the Abingdon, Virginia community.

The moment when Nairn's name was called, a standing ovation erupted from his fellow classmates in Field Stadium.

Nairn’s funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday. A Gofundme account has also been set up for Nairn’s family.

