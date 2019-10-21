Matt Bevin no longer most unpopular governor in America in latest survey

Matt Bevin is no longer the country's most unpopular governor in a newly released survey.

Morning Consult's Governor Approval Rankings now show the Kentucky governor is the second-most unpopular governor behind Rhode Island Democrat Gina Raimondo.

Bevin's unpopularity dropped from 56 percent to 53 percent in Morning Consult's 2019 Q3 survey. His approval increased from 32 percent to 34 percent, which still remains the lowest approval rating in the country. He remains the most unpopular Republican governor, and he is the only Republican governor who has at least a 50 percent unpopular rating. 13 percent of people surveyed said they don't know.

Massachusetts Republican Charlie Baker is the most popular governor with a 73 percent approval rating. The top 14 governors in the survey in popularity are all Republicans.

Bevin's numbers were at their lowest in the 2018 Q2 survey, when he had a 29 percent approval rating, while 57 percent disapproved.

Kentucky's gubernatorial election is Nov. 5. Bevin will face Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.