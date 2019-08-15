Matt Jones announces book criticizing Sen. Mitch McConnell

Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones has announced a new book which takes a shot at Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Jones, who is still exploring a potential run for McConnell's seat in 2020, is writing the book with fellow KSR contributor Chris Tomlin.

The title of the book is "Mitch Please! How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (and America Too)."

The book is being published by Simon & Schuster and is set for release in 2020.

McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden was critical of the announcement and took a shot at the talk show host.

“Many people are familiar with Matt’s book report from its original title when they called it Elizabeth Warren’s stump speech," Golden said.

Jones responded to Golden's comment saying his book will be "more interesting and witty than Mitch McConnell's spokesman's comments on it."

Rt. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath has already announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination. Former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan has also announced he will challenge McConnell in the Republican primary.