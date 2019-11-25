Matt Jones returning to Kentucky Sports Radio Dec. 26

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones says he will return the day after Christmas.
Jones had been off the air, as he considered a run for the U.S. Senate. He announced on November 15 he would not run against Sen. Mitch McConnell.
In a tweet Monday night, Jones said he re-signed with iHeart Media for five more years. Jones says he will return to Kentucky Sports Radio Dec. 26.
Some Personal News:— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 25, 2019
I just re-signed with iHeart Media to do KSR for 5 more years. @ryanlemond @DrewFranklinKSR and @ShannonTheDude will continue as well
I am very happy to continue the show as we enter our 10th year on the air
I will return to the air on Dec 26.