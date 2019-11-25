Matt Jones returning to Kentucky Sports Radio Dec. 26

Matt Jones (WKYT)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 11:52 PM, Nov 25, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones says he will return the day after Christmas.

Jones had been off the air, as he considered a run for the U.S. Senate. He announced on November 15 he would not run against Sen. Mitch McConnell.

In a tweet Monday night, Jones said he re-signed with iHeart Media for five more years. Jones says he will return to Kentucky Sports Radio Dec. 26.

 