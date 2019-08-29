Matt Jones to form exploratory committee to run for US Senate

Matt Jones says he is forming an exploratory committee to run for US Senate.

The Kentucky Sports Radio host told the Courier-Journal he doesn't expect to make a decision until November.

This comes weeks after Jones announced he would be the co-author of a book critical of Sen. McConnell titled "Mitch Please!"

McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden was dismissive of Jones' potential candidacy.

"Let us know when he's explored his way out of the primary," Golden said.

Rt. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath has already announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination. Former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan has also announced he will challenge McConnell in the Republican primary.

The McGrath campaign didn't have a comment on Jones' Senate aspirations.