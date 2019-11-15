Matt Jones will not run for U.S. Senate seat

Matt Jones will not run for one of Kentucky's U.S. Senate seats next year.

Jones made the announcement on Kentucky Sports Radio Friday morning.

He said it was a tough decision, but the best one for him. Jones says he will dissolve the exploratory committee and will not accept any contributions.

Jones was off the show briefly after the Republican Party of Kentucky filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), accusing Jones of violating regulations by accepting campaign contributions from corporations.

Jones was looking ahead to running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

“I do think Mitch McConnell needs to be defeated, and I hope other candidates get in the race - besides me - to make that happen," said Jones on the show.

Jones says he will be back to host KSR on Monday, and he hopes to sign a new long-term deal with iHeartRadio to keep the show going.

Ret. Lt. Col. Amy McGrath's campaign spokesman tells WKYT they have no comment.

WKYT has already reached out to Sen. McConnell's campaign and has not yet heard back.