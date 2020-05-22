Matthew McConaughey delivers 110K face masks to hospitals in rural Texas

(Gray News) – Matthew McConaughey and his wife are staying busy during the pandemic. The actor is out delivering personal protective equipment to rural Texas hospitals, according to a post on his Facebook page. “Thanks to facebook.com/Lincoln for donating 110 thousand masks – me and Camila Alves hitting the road to get ‘em to rural hospitals in need across Texas,” McConaughey said.

The actor’s been taking on a variety of roles lately.

Last week, McConaughey gave a commencement address for the Class of 2020 on “Good Morning America."

In April, the Academy Award winner called out winning numbers for a virtual bingo match for The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living.

More than a dozen smiling senior citizens played along in their own rooms in the video.

