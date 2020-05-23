Maxfield wins Matt Winn (G3) at Churchill Downs

On the extended road to the Kentucky Derby, Maxfield finished strong to win the Matt Winn (G3) Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

With the win, Maxfield receives 50 Kentucky Derby prep points and now has 60 total points. He ranks No. 9 on the leaderboard with Authentic.

Ny Traffic finished second and now has 70 total points to check in at No. 8 on the leaderboard. Pneumatic finished third in the Matt Winn.

Here is a look at the updated Kentucky Derby leaderboard:

1) Nadal: 150 points

2) Tiz the Law: 122 points

3) Wells Bayou: 104 points

4) Charlatan: 100 points

5) King Guillermo: 90 points

6) Ete Indien: 74 points

7) Modernist: 70 points

8) Ny Traffic: 70 points

9) Maxfield: 60 points

9) Authentic: 60 points