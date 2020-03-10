Maximum Security moved from Jason Servis after indictments

Owner Gary West is removing all of his horses from Jason Servis' barn after the trainer was indicted on multiple accounts of administering illegal substances and performance-enhancing drugs. That includes 3-year-old champion Maximum Security.

West says the news of Servis' behavior is extremely disturbing and disappointing. West and his wife Mary have sent horses to Servis for the past five years.

West says horses will be taken away from Servis as soon as arrangements can be made with other trainers.

Maximum Security is being sent to two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert.

The Wests own multiple 2020 Triple Crown candidates who are already trained by Baffert.

