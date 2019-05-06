Maximum Security owner loses appeal following Kentucky Derby disqualification

One of the owners of Maximum Security has confirmed the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has denied their appeal.

The owners appealed the horse’s disqualification from the Kentucky Derby on Monday.

On Saturday, racing stewards ruled the thoroughbred swerved out of his lane, impeding the path of several horses in the final turn of the race. Although Maximum Security was the first horse to cross the finish line, he was disqualified and Country House was named the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Barry Stiltz, a Lexington attorney representing the owners of Maximum Security, filed an appeal with the commission just hours before it was denied.

Alex Waldrop, President of the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, said that the stewards at Churchill Downs made the right decision, enforcing the same rules they enforce every day.

"Obviously when you take a favorite and you replace it with the longest shot in the field, you're going to get people who are upset, and that's exactly what happened,” said Waldrop.

Maximum Security's owners wanted a stay in order to prevent the race’s purse money from being out.

The owners have said that the horse will not be competing in the Preakness Stakes later this month.