Maximum Security's owners prepared to assess 'legal options' after appeal denied

The owners of Maximum Security say they will continue to fight a legal battle in hopes of restoring their horse as the “rightful winner” winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby.

Gary and Mary West released a statement Thursday saying that after the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied their request for an appeal to Maximum Security’s disqualification, they will “evaluate our legal options.”

The KHRC denied the Wests’ appeal Monday, just hours after they submitted it.

Racing stewards at Churchill Downs ruled Maximum Security swerved out of his lane, impeding the path of several horses in the final turn of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Although Maximum Security was the first horse to cross the finish line, he was disqualified and Country House was named the winner of the race.

Neither Maximum Security nor Country house will be competing in the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown.

