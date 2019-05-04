'May the fourth be with you': Lexington fans celebrate unofficial Star Wars Day

Star Wars fans across the country celebrated May the Fourth -- as in "May the fourth be with you" -- the unofficial holiday geared around the Skywalker saga.

About a dozen or so members of the Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club met up in Lexington Saturday to hang out and show off a wide array of Star Wars toys and memorabilia.

Club member Kevin Lentz talked about what makes the franchise so popular.

"I think, as a kid, it was just something magical, something you'd never seen before, something fantastic, and then the merchandising that they did, the action figures, brought so many of us into fandom," Lentz said.

This year's gathering paid special tribute to Peter Mayhew, the actor who originally played Chewbacca. The 74-year-old passed away this week.

"[Mayhew] did a fantastic job of bringing Chewbacca to life," Lentz said. "He's been a mainstay at conventions since the 90s. I mean he's just always there, always happy to meet fans and talk with them. He was just a good guy."

According to the official Star Wars website, the first use of the phrase "May the fourth be with you" was in 1979. It was in a half-page ad in the London Evening News, congratulating Margaret Thatcher on becoming Britain's first woman prime minister.

In more recent years, social media has helped propel the popularity of "May the fourth" events across the country.