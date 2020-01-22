Mayor Gorton: Yellow recycle bins around city now accepting paper

A new recycling program in Lexington was announced Wednesday morning.

Six bright yellow recycling bins for paper have been placed around the city. Residents and businesses are invited to bring newspapers, office paper, paper mail, magazines, and catalogs to the bins for recycling.

Officials say paper should be recycled only in the designated bins, and should not be put in blue carts with other recyclables.

“This is the next step toward re-establishing our paper recycling service,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This solution isn’t perfect, but it’s progress. For citizens who just don’t feel right about throwing away paper – and that’s me – it’s a good answer.”

The paper-only bins are an extension of the successful pilot program that was conducted in the Government Center starting last October. The pilot found that collecting paper separated from other materials results in a cleaner product that mills will reliably purchase.

“As long as we can keep a clean stream of paper coming into the bins, we’ll be able to continue this program while we explore longer-term solutions,” said Nancy Albright, Commissioner of Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works.

A clean stream means only recycling newspaper, office paper, paper mail, magazines and catalogs in the yellow bins.

The paper recycling bins can be found at:



Masterson Station Park, 3051 Leestown Rd.



Constitution Park, 1670 Old Paris Rd.



Veterans Park, 650 Southpoint Dr.



Good Foods Coop, 455 Southland Dr.



Lexington Recycle Center, 360 Thompson Rd.



Pleasant Ridge Park, 1350 Pleasant Ridge Dr.



A map of paper bin locations, flyers showing which materials are accepted in the paper bins and mixed recycling carts, and a map of communities served by the Recycle Center can be found at LexingtonKY.gov/Recycle.

