Mayor Linda Gorton addresses concerns within Fayette County Detention Center

Lexington’s Mayor said she is listening to union leaders at the Fayette County Detention Center and their concerns of overcrowding, mistreatment of officers and employees being overworked.

The Mayor’s attention to the matter came after members of a local branch of the Fraternal Order of Police brought the alleged problems to light.

In a tweet and Facebook post, Mayor Gorton said she has launched a ‘fact finding mission’ to understand the issue.

She said she has spoken to FOP leaders and plans to visit the jail to speak with officials who work on the front lines and deal with the alleged problems.

Michael Harris, the President of the local Fraternal Order of Police branch said Gorton has since visited the jail, staying for nearly three hours. He said he likes the interest the Mayor has taken in the alleged problem, and hopes solutions can soon be built.

“Every day I see the despair in my officers as they leave here,” said Harris. “They work 16 hours and it's hard to look at.”

FOP Lodge Vice President Steve Parker believes the problems lie in the former administration. He thinks Gorton, who served in the prior administration, was misinformed by members of the council.

Harris said if the problems are not resolved soon, he is prepared to take the matter to court.

Another corrections officer sat in on the WKYT’s interview with Harris. The officer said conditions inside the jail are not as bad as the Fraternal Order of Police are alleging. When asked to elaborate, he declined to be interviewed.

