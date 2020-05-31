Mayor Linda Gorton issues statement on Lexington protests

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton issued a statement on Saturday addressing recent protests in the downtown area of the city, as well as across the state and country.

Mayor Gorton said, in part, “My heart hurts for our nation, as painful events rooted in injustice have left several people dead or wounded, and families in pain.”

Mayor Gorton continued saying she has “vowed to work diligently to combat injustice,” and has vowed to “make Lexington a City that truly welcomes everyone.”

Protesters gathered in Lexington Friday and Saturday night, and say they intend to protest again on Sunday.

Gorton is urging the community to listen “to the voices of all of our citizens to ensure all feel welcome here.”

