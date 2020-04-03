Mayor Gorton announces one-time yard waste pickup dates in April

Lexington officials say they will provide residential yard waste pickup to its waste management customers once in April.

“It’s spring. Everyone wants to clean out their yard. To meet that need we have organized a special pickup day in April for everyone who has City waste pickup,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Please put everything in paper yard waste bags or your Lenny to make it as easy as possible to pick up.”

________

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8

Crews will pick up yard waste for everyone who has city garbage pickup on Mondays and Tuesdays.

________

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

Crews will pick up yard waste for everyone who has city garbage pickup on Thursdays and Fridays.

________

There will be only one pick-up per customer.

________

Mayor Gorton temporarily halted curbside residential yard waste pickup on March 23 to protect City Waste Management employees, who also pick up garbage, a service that is critical to the community.

For the one-time yard waste pickups, donated personal protective equipment (PPE) has been given to Waste Management employees. PPE is in demand nationwide.

“We are offering one pickup in April to get rid of spring cleanup materials,” Gorton said.

Fayette County residents can still take yard waste to the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility at 4216 Hedger Lane. The limit on the number of free loads a resident can bring each month has been waived during the COVID-19 crisis. The material can be delivered in yard waste bags.

An ID that shows your Fayette County address is required.

Hours for Haley Pike are 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.