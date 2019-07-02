Mayor proclaims ‘Barbara Bailey Day’ to mark 40 years at WKYT

To mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Barbara Bailey joining WKYT, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton proclaimed today “Barbara Bailey Day” in Lexington.

“Barbara began her journey at WKYT on July 2, 1979, starting as a newsroom assistant. And over the past 40 years, Barbara has blazed a trail for women in Lexington television news,” Mayor Gorton said in the proclamation.

Over the course of her four decades at WKYT, Bailey was there as the University of Kentucky won national championships in basketball and as the community dealt with tragedies.

Beyond the walls of the station, Bailey has been active part of the community serving on the boards of numerous organizations, including the Roald McDonald House, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, Kidney Foundation of Central Kentucky, Leadership Lexington, Junior League of Lexington, Commonwealth of Kentucky Humanities Council, American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association, and the Center for Women, Children and Families.

Bailey is a native of Harlan and a graduate of Harlan High School and the University of Kentucky. While attending graduate school at the University of Kentucky, she was also a teaching assistant there. Prior to her work in television, Barbara was a general assignment reporter for The Harlan Daily Enterprise and also taught journalism at Asbury College.

In 1979, Bailey began her career at WKYT and has been a reporter, producer and anchor at the CBS affiliate ever since.

“Her compassion, commitment, and determination are part of the fabric of what makes WKYT so special,” said WKYT General Manager Jeff Anderson. "Growing up in the same community, Barbara has always been a part of my life and someone everyone in Harlan looks up to and admires. She will always have a special place in my heart, and I am excited the city of Lexington is also honoring her on this special day."

“When I came to WKYT in 2006, I quickly learned that Barbara is an invaluable part of the station. Her passion for the station, its viewers, and the community was immediately evident. For me, and I know for so many other people at WKYT, Barbara is a major part of what makes WKYT so successful,” said WKYT News Director Robert Thomas.

Bailey is married to Roger Cowden. They have two children, Courtney Cowden Woomer and Clark Cowden, and granddaughters Callie and Caroline Woomer.