Mayor's summit addresses neighborhood issues

Mayor Linda Gorton held her first neighborhood summit Saturday at the Lexington Senior Center.

The purpose of the event was to engage community members on issues affecting their neighborhoods.

"If we don't have healthy, safe neighborhoods, we can not have a healthy city," said Gorton.

Amy Young and her husband attended the event to express the need for more sidewalks and crosswalks.

The couple enjoys living in the city but find it hard to get around.

"There a lot of handicap folks like my husband, who has Parkinson's, that just want to be able to ride the bus and go wherever they want to go, get off, and maybe go down the road," said Young.

The event included breakout sessions on public safety, opioids, neighborhood leadership, and local government.

Ashley Smith attended to learn more about affordable housing.

"Housing is a fundamental human right. There are so many people across our community who desperately in need of clean, stable, and safe housing."

Gorton and city council members listened as residents discussed various issues, including too much traffic on their streets and the need for police.

She and council members plan to work with neighborhoods in finding solutions.

"This is what a mayor does, connect with people and find out what the problems area," said Gorton. "It's a perfect fit for me and allows me to use my skills for the greater good."

Gorton says there may be more neighborhood summits in the future.