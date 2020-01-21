McConnell, Beshear team up to help expand wildlife refuge

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear have teamed up on an effort to expand a new wildlife refuge in western Kentucky.

The two leaders on Tuesday announced the approval of federal “Duck Stamp" funding for land acquisition to expand the Green River National Wildlife Refuge at Henderson.

“Duck Stamps" can be purchased by hunters, conservationists and stamp collectors.

The stamps provide revenue to support federal conservation and outdoor recreation.

Last November, federal and state officials announced the wildlife refuge's establishment with the acquisition of the first tract - a 10-acre parcel donated by the Southern Conservation Corp.