McConnell: UK to receive $3.8M from CARES Act; funds to support rural hospitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced that the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health will receive $3,878,582 to bolster the healthcare efforts of 46 rural hospitals in combating the coronavirus pandemic.
The federal funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“We are thankful to see this kind of support from the federal government during these challenging times,” said Kentucky Office for Rural Health (KORH) Director, Ernie Scott. “There’s no doubt about it: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a widespread disruption to our health system. While preparing for and fighting the coronavirus, our hospitals have had to discontinue outpatient care and elective procedures. As a result of that lost revenue, many hospitals have been faced with the reality of having to temporarily furlough staff. Through it all, though, these hospitals have remained open all day, every day. And, their staff has continued to place the medical needs of community members above all else.”
According to the University of Kentucky, KORH will oversee the administration of federal funds to the following 46 rural hospitals:
1. AdventHealth Manchester
2. ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin
3. Barbourville ARH Hospital
4. Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles
5. Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris
6. Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg
7. Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton
8. Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton
9. Casey County Hospital in Liberty
10. Crittenden Health Systems in Marion
11. Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville
12. Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford
13. Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg
14. Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown
15. Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg
16. Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana
17. Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg
18. Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson
19. Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Services in Salem
20. Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville
21. Marshall County Hospital in Benton
22. Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden
23. McDowell ARH Hospital
24. Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine
25. Methodist Health in Morganfield
26. Middlesboro ARH Hospital
27. Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville
28. Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty
29. Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford
30. Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville
31. Paul B. Hall Regional Medical in Paintsville
32. Pineville Community Health Center
33. Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon
34. Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs
35. St. Elizabeth Grant in Williamstown
36. Saint Joseph Berea
37. Saint Joseph Mount Sterling
38. The Medical Center at Albany
39. The Medical Center at Caverna
40. The Medical Center at Franklin
41. The Medical Center at Scottsville
42. Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa
43. T.J. Health Columbia
44. Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz
45. Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield
46. Wayne County Hospital in Monticello