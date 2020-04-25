McConnell: UK to receive $3.8M from CARES Act; funds to support rural hospitals

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced that the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health will receive $3,878,582 to bolster the healthcare efforts of 46 rural hospitals in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“We are thankful to see this kind of support from the federal government during these challenging times,” said Kentucky Office for Rural Health (KORH) Director, Ernie Scott. “There’s no doubt about it: The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a widespread disruption to our health system. While preparing for and fighting the coronavirus, our hospitals have had to discontinue outpatient care and elective procedures. As a result of that lost revenue, many hospitals have been faced with the reality of having to temporarily furlough staff. Through it all, though, these hospitals have remained open all day, every day. And, their staff has continued to place the medical needs of community members above all else.”

According to the University of Kentucky, KORH will oversee the administration of federal funds to the following 46 rural hospitals:

1. AdventHealth Manchester

2. ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin

3. Barbourville ARH Hospital

4. Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles

5. Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris

6. Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg

7. Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton

8. Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton

9. Casey County Hospital in Liberty

10. Crittenden Health Systems in Marion

11. Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville

12. Ephraim McDowell Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford

13. Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg

14. Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown

15. Fleming County Hospital in Flemingsburg

16. Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana

17. Jane Todd Crawford Hospital in Greensburg

18. Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson

19. Livingston Hospital & Healthcare Services in Salem

20. Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville

21. Marshall County Hospital in Benton

22. Mary Breckinridge ARH Hospital in Hyden

23. McDowell ARH Hospital

24. Mercy Health-Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine

25. Methodist Health in Morganfield

26. Middlesboro ARH Hospital

27. Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville

28. Morgan County ARH Hospital in West Liberty

29. Ohio County Healthcare in Hartford

30. Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville

31. Paul B. Hall Regional Medical in Paintsville

32. Pineville Community Health Center

33. Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon

34. Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs

35. St. Elizabeth Grant in Williamstown

36. Saint Joseph Berea

37. Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

38. The Medical Center at Albany

39. The Medical Center at Caverna

40. The Medical Center at Franklin

41. The Medical Center at Scottsville

42. Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa

43. T.J. Health Columbia

44. Trigg County Hospital in Cadiz

45. Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center in Leitchfield

46. Wayne County Hospital in Monticello

