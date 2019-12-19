McConnell bill raising tobacco purchase age heads to president

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate approved the Tobacco-Free Youth Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY,) and Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA.)

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

If passed into law, the bill would raise the nationwide minimum age to buy all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping devices, from 18 to 21.

“Kentucky continues to punch above its weight in Washington as I use my position as Majority Leader to advance Kentucky priorities, such as my bipartisan bill with Senator Tim Kaine, to stem the tide of early nicotine addiction among youth in Kentucky and across the nation,” said Majority Leader McConnell.

McConnell also said he expects the bill to be signed into law “by week’s end.”

