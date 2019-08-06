McConnell campaign slams protestors for threats of violence outside home

Mitch McConnell's campaign has tweeted a portion of a video of scenes outside his Louisville home containing profanity and threats of violence.

WARNING: The links and videos in this story contain graphic language.

The Team Mitch Twitter handle released 30 seconds of a two hour Facebook video from Monday night's protest outside his Louisville home.

The video contained clips including protestors using profane language, wishing for McConnell to have broken his neck, die and take too many pills. One person also wished for someone to stab a McConnell voodoo doll in the heart.

The McConnell campaign labeled the protestors as "Amy McGrath supporters." The McGrath campaign has yet to respond to the video or tweet.

The protestors also demonstrated against McConnell's positions on gun control and migrants at the southern border.

This comes as McConnell has faced criticism from Democrats after some Lexington Christian Academy students wearing Team Mitch shirts posed in a photo with a cardboard cutout of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.