Sen. McConnell comments on Nike shoe controversy

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Lexington Tuesday along with USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to visit one of UK's hemp growing facilities.

McConnell did not leave without commenting on the latest news of former NFL quarterback Colin Kapernick.

Nike is pulling a flag-themed sneaker after Kaepernick complained to the shoemaker, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The shoes show the original American flag, also known as the Betsy Ross flag.

Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, told the company he and others found the flag symbol offensive because of its connection to slavery.

McConnell issued a challenge to Nike.

“I think we got a problem," said McConnell. "I hope Nike either releases these shoes or some other shoe maker picks up the flag, puts it on a pair of shoes and starts selling it. I’ll make the first order."

WKYT asked McConnell to expand on the issue, but he refrained from commenting further.