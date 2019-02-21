McConnell recommends Kelly Craft to be UN ambassador

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is recommending President Donald Trump pick U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft to be the next UN ambassador.

Sen. McConnell's office confirmed to WKYT that McConnell has spoken to Trump about nominating Craft.

Other names being considered for the position include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Dina Powell, ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, and former Republican U.S. Senator John James of Michigan, according to Bloomberg.

Governor Matt Bevin swore Craft in as U.S. Ambassador to Canada in Aug. 2017. She is the first female to fill the post.

Craft was previously a U.S. delegate to the United Nations. She has also been a prominent Republican donor and fundraiser.

The Glasgow, Ky. native is married to Joe Craft, a coal executive and former chairman of the National Coal Council.

