McConnell recovering after successful fracture surgery

A release from Mitch McConnell’s office states the Senate Majority Leader is recovering after a successful surgery to repair a shoulder fracture.

The Communications Director for McConnell’s Office says, “Senator McConnell had successful surgery yesterday in Louisville, Kentucky to repair a fracture in his shoulder. The surgery was performed without incident, and the Leader is grateful to the surgical team for their skill.”

Reports came out August 4 that McConnell fractured his shoulder after tripping on the outdoor patio of his Louisville home.

Since that time, McConnell has been working from Louisville.

No word currently on what kind of rehabilitation or recovery time will be required for McConnell to resume normal activity.

