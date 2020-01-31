McConnell's Democratic rival McGrath endorses Biden for 2020

Former Marine combat aviator Amy McGrath, who has raised more than $16 million in her Democratic bid to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November in Kentucky, is endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Amy McGrath made the announcement Friday.

Biden campaigned in Kentucky for McGrath in 2018 in her unsuccessful race for a U.S. House seat.

She says she believes Biden “can return honor and integrity to the Oval Office.”

McConnell is considered a solid favorite in the race. He is one of the most powerful men in Washington and one of the officials most key to President Donald Trump's success.