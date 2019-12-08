McCracken Co. deputies: Children tipped off mom to would-be burglar

Some quick thinking children were able to alert their mother to call law enforcement after a McCracken County man reportedly attempted to break into their home.

Television station KFVS reports that on Friday, around 6:30 p.m., 28-year-old Randy L. Bradley tried to get into a home on Old Mayfield Road by slamming his head through a back glass door.

Investigators say Bradley also ripped some vinyl siding off of the home and destroyed a screen door in his attempts to force his way in.

Deputies say they received a phone call shortly thereafter from a woman who told them her children had come running into her room and told her a stranger had gotten into the home.

The woman was able to get Bradley out of the home, at which time he reportedly ran off towards a neighbor’s house.

Deputies were able to find Bradley shortly thereafter, and say his face was bleeding and he had glass shards sticking out of his head.

After being treated at the hospital, Bradley was taken to the McCracken County Jail where he faces charges of public intoxication, criminal mischief, and burglary.

