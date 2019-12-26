McCracken Co. duo charged after leading deputies on chase

Two people face multiple charges after a chase on Christmas Day in McCracken County.

Deputies say it started when they attempted to pull over a Ford Ranger for traffic violations, but instead of stopping, the vehicle took off down Koerner Street.

After turning right on Irvin Cobb Drive in an attempt to continue evading deputies, the Ford reportedly turned into the parking lot at Lowe’s. While there, deputies say the driver circled the parking lot, throwing various items out of the vehicle.

Deputies were eventually able to stop the driver in the parking lot. He was identified as Zachery Benjamin Miller. A woman in the passenger seat was identified as Misty Shea Moore.

Investigators say they discovered a bag of marijuana, methamphetamine, pills, and a digital scale had been thrown from the Ranger.

Mithell and Moore were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail. Mitchell is charged with fleeing or evading police, drug trafficking, drug possession, and multiple other charges. Moore is also charged with drug trafficking and drug possession.

Deputies also say Mitchell’s driver’s license was suspended.

