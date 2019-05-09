McCracken Co. man faces DUI, drug charges after leading KSP on chase

Troopers arrested a man on DUI and drug possession charges after he reportedly led them on a chase.

At about 10 p.m. on Wednesday, police on patrol say they saw 41-year-old William Mills driving his pick-up truck on Clarks River Road in the oncoming lane of traffic and swerving between lanes.

When troopers attempted a traffic stop, they say Mills pulled into a business lot, but then accelerated, pulled out onto Bridge Street, and kept driving.

According to police, during the pursuit, Mills threw several items out of the truck, which were recovered by McCracken County deputies.

The pursuit came to an end on Hardmoney Road, where Mills was arrested without incident.

He was charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with moving violations.

