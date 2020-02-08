McCracken Co. traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

Tre Jefferson (left,) and Trezon Wilson are charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. (Photos: McCracken County Regional Jail)
PADUCAH, Ky. (WKYT) – Two men are in the McCracken County Regional Jail after being found in possession of pills and marijuana.

Television station KFVS reports that Paducah police stopped a car in the 1400 block of Park Avenue on Friday at around 1:30 p.m.

During the traffic stop, investigators say they found 27 hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana, along with several hundred dollars in cash.

Following the stop, detectives executed a search warrant on 28-year-old Tre Jefferson’s home, where they say they found over 75 suspected counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills.

Jefferson and a second man in the vehicle, 26-year-old Trezon Wilson, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Investigators say they found hydrocodone pills, counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills, and a small amount of marijuana. (Photo: KFVS/Paducah Police Department)
 
