McCracken Co. traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

Two men are in the McCracken County Regional Jail after being found in possession of pills and marijuana.

Television station KFVS reports that Paducah police stopped a car in the 1400 block of Park Avenue on Friday at around 1:30 p.m.

During the traffic stop, investigators say they found 27 hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana, along with several hundred dollars in cash.

Following the stop, detectives executed a search warrant on 28-year-old Tre Jefferson’s home, where they say they found over 75 suspected counterfeit oxycodone/fentanyl pills.

Jefferson and a second man in the vehicle, 26-year-old Trezon Wilson, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

