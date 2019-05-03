McCracken County detectives make arrest in animal cruelty case

An arrest has been made after a black Labrador-Great Dane puppy was found with its snout taped shut and its back legs taped together.

The McCracken County Sheriff says the puppy was found in the area of Rice Springs and Woodville Road. The puppy, dubbed “Hero” by the McCracken County Humane Society, was able to free its legs by the time it was found, but couldn’t get the tape from around his mouth.

On Thursday, the Sheriff says detectives talked with a witness who gave them a tip leading them to a home on Wyatt Avenue in Kevil.

When they arrived, investigators met with Jayce Bryant, noting he acted nervously while being interviewed. Detectives say during the interview, Bryant eventually confessed to being responsible for taping up the dog, and dropping him off.

Bryant, an employee at the McCracken County Regional Jail, reportedly told investigators he intended to loosen the tape, but the puppy escaped before he was able to do so, and he was not able to catch it.

A veterinarian told law enforcement that the puppy "suffered the utmost serious physical injury, caused by having his muzzle taped shut for an extended period of time."

Bryant has been charged with torturing a dog with serious physical injury. He has also been terminated from his employment with the detention center, according to the McCracken County Regional Jailer.

