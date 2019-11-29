McCreary Co. deputy continues to recover after being shot in line of duty

A southern Kentucky deputy sheriff says he has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving and holiday season.

Following the shooting, Deputy Tyler Watkins was presented the Medal of Honor by the Sheriff's Association. (Photo: WKYT/Phil Pendleton)

Tyler Watkins was shot and nearly died back in July while responding to a call at a home in the community. Now, he has plans to come back to work at the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office.

When he was shot, Watkins took a round in his bulletproof vest, and another hit him in the lower abdomen. He was rushed to a Tennessee hospital, where the sheriff was told Watkins’ prognosis didn’t look good.

Watkins survived, however, and is now expected to make a complete recovery. That kind of recovery, though, takes time. He is able to walk again, but still has a few months left before he is able to get back on patrol.

Shortly after the shooting, he was recognized on the U.S. Senate floor by Senator Mitch McConnell and received the Medal of Honor by the Sheriff’s Association.

He met Senator McConnell last week and received a plaque. He says he’s anxious to get back to work.

“Recovery, everything is finally healed up,” says Watkins. “All my wounds, all my exit wounds are healed up. I have been released from wound care. Everything is clean and nice looking.”

The suspect in the shooting, Mark Dungan, remains in jail charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. His next court appearance will be early next year.

