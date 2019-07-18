McCreary County deputy doing much better after being shot in line of duty

The McCreary County deputy who was shot Tuesday night while responding to a domestic dispute is continuing to recover.

Photo: McCreary County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Randy Waters says Deputy Tyler Watkins was alert and ate his first meal Wednesday night at University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Troopers say Watkins responded to a home on Lick Creek Road when 48-year-old Mark Dungan of Science Hill shot him from a car outside the home. After the shooting, state police say Dungan drove off from the scene and then hit Constable Cody Stephens head-on in his patrol car.

Dungan appeared in court Thursday morning where he was arraigned on multiple charges. The judge refused to lower his $500,000 bond, and Dungan's preliminary hearing was set for July 25.

Watkins also received a visit from Stephens at the hospital.

Organizers have set up an online fundraiser for the Watkins family.