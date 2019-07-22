McCreary County deputy releases statement after being shot in line of duty

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The McCreary County deputy who was shot in the line of duty has released a statement as he has left a hospital to continue his recovery.

Photo: McCreary County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say Deputy Tyler Watkins responded to a home on Lick Creek Road July 16 when 48-year-old Mark Dungan of Science Hill shot him from a car outside the home. Dungan was later arrested and faces several charges.

Watkins was released from the hospital Sunday, and he has released a statement thanking everyone for their well-wishes.

“My family and I are very thankful for the overwhelming outpouring of support we have received since the shooting. I hope to be able to personally thank each and everyone when I am able to do so," Watkins said.

Watkins also thanked first responders and medical personnel who assisted him.

"At this time I am just focusing on resting, recovering and spending time with my family," Watkins said.

Organizers have set up an online fundraiser for Watkins and his family.

 
