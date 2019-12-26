McCreary County family recovering from Alabama holiday crash

Some members of a McCreary County family are back home in Kentucky while others are still facing serious injuries after a crash near Birmingham, Alabama.

The family of eight including 3 foster, and 2 adopted children were traveling through Alabama to celebrate Christmas with family.

A family member says the December 23 crash severely injured three members.

He says the father, a paraplegic, was injured and now is completely immobile after his wheelchair electric wheel chair was destroyed.

The mother has now been through one surgery after a serious injury to her foot.

Meanwhile one foster child is battling a fractured neck and spinal cord while another has a broken foot and broken ribs.

All of the other members have since traveled back to Kentucky while their family is still inside two Birmingham hospitals.

They are now raising money for the family through a GoFundMe page.

You can donate and learn more about the family here.

