McDonald's is adding a sweet treat to its breakfast menu for a limited time.

The fast food chain will offer Donut Sticks starting Feb. 20. McDonald's is marketing it as a crunchy outside sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and a soft, doughy inside.

The item is being paired with a small coffee as a combo. The Donut Sticks will be sold in a half-dozen or a dozen.

The item was tested in 2018 in some Illinois restaurants before its national launch at participating restaurants.