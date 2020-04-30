McDonald's giving free meals to first responders, health care workers

From Happy Meal to "thank you meal," McDonald's is giving back to first responders and health care workers.

(Source: Max Pixel via MGN)

From now until May 5, first responders and health care workers simply show your badge and get a free thank you meal at any McDonald’s throughout the country.

If this makes you smile, the "thank you meal" comes in the iconic happy meal box.

"To our first responders and healthcare workers we know it’s a very trying time for everyone, but especially for those people," said April Black, Director of Marketing McDonald’s franchise. "So, we are wanting to give back. McDonald’s is saying 'thank you, thank you to our communities.'"

Some of the free food includes an egg McMuffin. Or bacon egg and cheese biscuit for breakfast. Lunch includes a double cheeseburger or six-piece McNugget.

This is good for breakfast or lunch one time a day.