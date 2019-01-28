McDonald's hosting free 'bacon bash' for one hour Tuesday

By  | 
Posted:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Calling all bacon lovers! Tuesday, McDonald's is hosting what it's calling 'Bacon Hour.'

From 4-5 p.m. there will be a nationwide bacon celebration at participating McDonald's locations.

Customers will be able to get free bacon with the purchase of any item on the menu. That includes hotcakes, sundaes and even a McFlurry.

It's in celebration of the Classics - the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and Cheesy Bacon Fries - getting extra slices of bacon for a limited time.

Folks who come in on Tuesday will get two half slices of thick cut, Applewood smoked bacon with anything on the menu, at no additional cost.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus