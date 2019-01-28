McDonald's hosting free 'bacon bash' for one hour Tuesday

Calling all bacon lovers! Tuesday, McDonald's is hosting what it's calling 'Bacon Hour.'

From 4-5 p.m. there will be a nationwide bacon celebration at participating McDonald's locations.

Customers will be able to get free bacon with the purchase of any item on the menu. That includes hotcakes, sundaes and even a McFlurry.

It's in celebration of the Classics - the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and Cheesy Bacon Fries - getting extra slices of bacon for a limited time.

Folks who come in on Tuesday will get two half slices of thick cut, Applewood smoked bacon with anything on the menu, at no additional cost.