McDonald’s is reducing items available on late-night menu

McDonald’s late-night menu is getting smaller.

McDonald's restaurant sign / (MGN)

Starting the last day of April, McDonald’s will no longer offer certain menu items between midnight and 5 a.m.

Those getting the boot include Premium Salads, Filet-O-Fish and buttermilk crispy chicken sandwiches

Big Macs, Quarter Pounders and McNuggets will continue to be available overnight.

A McDonald’s spokesperson says the company is simplifying the late-night menu so customers can get popular favorites.

“We always want our customers’ experiences to be simple, smooth and delicious - any time of day,” a McDonald’s representative said in a statement to Business Insider. “That means, day and night, we’re always looking for ways to serve them even better.”

The fast food giant announced last month that it planned to reduce what it called the "complexity" of the menu.

McDonald’s also raised its menu prices by 2 percent to combat rising costs.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.