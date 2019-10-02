McDonald's partners with Lexington police for 'Coffee with a Cop Day'

The Lexington Police Department is taking part in the National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The department is partnering with local McDonald's to meet with members of the community.

Residents are encouraged to meet with officers to build relationships and discuss issues of concern.

The Coffee with a Cop event will be from 7:30-9 a.m. at the McDonald's on Russell Cave Road.

The following McDonald's locations will host officers from 8-9 a.m.: