McDonald’s to give away UK - S. Carolina tickets at reopening event



If you’re looking for a way to get to the Wildcat-Gamecocks game on Feb. 5, you may want to head to the grand reopening of the Stanton Way McDonald’s location Sunday afternoon.

A release from the restaurant says they will be giving away a pair of game day tickets at 1:00 p.m. There will also be a ribbon-cutting, prize giveaways, specials, and a significant donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“We are honored to give back to our namesake charity, knowing that every dollar will go a long way for our children and families,” said owner-operator Denise Long.

The new McDonald’s, located at 1950 Stanton Way, boasts updated features, including digital menus inside, digital self-order kiosks, table service, upgraded and energy-efficient LED lighting and free Wi-Fi.

