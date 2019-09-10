McDonald’s to implement voice-based ordering tech in drive-thru

McDonald’s is hoping new technology at the drive-thru will have you saying “I’m lovin’ it."

The fast food titan agreed to purchase a startup called Apprente, which

specializes in conversational voice-based ordering technology.

The technology is even supposed to understand different accents.

The hope is to make ordering faster, easier and more accurate.

There’s no word on how many jobs might be lost, or when you can expect to see this tech at your local Micky D’s.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.