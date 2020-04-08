McGrath outpaces McConnell in fundraising for Kentucky race

Democrat Amy McGrath raised substantially more campaign cash than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the first three months of 2020.

McConnell's campaign on Tuesday reported raising nearly $7.5 million in the quarter. A few hours later, McGrath upped the ante. She reported taking in $12.8 million during the same period. Both campaigns reported having about the same amount of campaign cash on hand.

McGrath is dramatically ahead of fundraising by other Democrats vying to challenge McConnell this November. Kentucky’s primary election, usually in late May, was pushed back to June 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

