McGrath running for Senate, hopes to challenge Sen. McConnell in 2020

Democrat Amy McGrath being interviewed on WKYT's "Kentucky Newsmakers" on May 24
Updated: Tue 6:48 AM, Jul 09, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amy McGrath announced she's running for office again.

McGrath made the decision official with a video posted on YouTube Tuesday morning.

McGrath is a retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel. The former fighter pilot

narrowly lost her bid to unseat Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky's Sixth Congressional District race in Nov. 2018.

McGrath was recruited to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2020 by the highest-ranking Democrat in the United States.

Sen. Chuck Schumer invited McGrath to the Democratic Party headquarters last month to talk about the 2020 race, according to Mark Nickolas, McGrath's former campaign manager, who was speaking to Politico.

 
