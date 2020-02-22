McLean County mining group declares bankruptcy

The mining group over Poplar Grove Mine in McLean County has filed Chapter 11 petitions in bankruptcy court.

According to television station WFIE, Poplar Grove Mine laid off a group of miners earlier this month. Friday morning, those miners learned about the filing.

Paringa Resources Limited owns the mine. The company says a subsidiary, Harshorne Mining Group, LLC, will continue mining operations during the bankruptcy process.

Miners say the news doesn’t come as a surprise.

"We all knew it was coming,” says former Poplar Grove Mine employee Mark Wilson. “When you can't cut coal and upper management is making poor decisions, the coal mine isn’t going to last. I found out that morning. They called off this shift and called us in that morning. Half of us got laid off and half of us didn't."

McLean County leaders have established a rapid response initiative to help the laid-off miners.

