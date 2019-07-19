Media predicts Kentucky to finish sixth in SEC East

The media is once again down on Kentucky despite the Wildcats winning 10 games in 2018, and few expect them to contend for a division title.

Media members have predicted Kentucky to finish sixth in the SEC East, and the Wildcats are only ahead of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Kentucky narrowly missed out on fifth place by a few votes, as Tennessee was listed only six points ahead. Georgia is predicted to win the SEC East, while Alabama is predicted to win the SEC Championship.

The media's pick to win the SEC Championship has only won seven times since 1992.

SEC East

1. Georgia (233)

2. Florida (21)

3. Missouri (3)

4. South Carolina (1)

5. Tennessee (1)

6. Kentucky (1)

7. Vanderbilt

SEC West

1. Alabama (253)

2. LSU (5)

3. Texas A&M

4. Auburn (1)

5. Mississippi State (1)

6. Ole Miss

7. Arkansas

* First-place votes listed in parentheses