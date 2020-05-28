Medical emergency leads to crash along Legacy Walking Trail in Lexington

A frightening crash on Interstate 75 ended off the roadway and on to the Legacy Walking Trail.

Firefighters say it happened around 10 a.m. when a person driving on northbound near the horse park exit had a medical emergency and lost control of their vehicle.

They say the vehicle went down a ditch, and then up an embankment where it went airborne, tearing through 2 wood plank fences and ten six-inch posts before coming to a rest on the Legacy Walking Trail.

“You’ve got to remember, this is a walking, biking, recreation trail and there wasn’t anyone walking on the trail whenever this vehicle came through because that could have become a tragedy in and of itself,” says Lexington Fire Department’s Maj. Matt Galati.

The two people in the vehicle were trapped inside the vehicle for a while. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries once crews got them out.

