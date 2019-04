An injury crash has shut down0 part of U.S. 27 in Pulaski County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 are blocked at KY 452, which is between Eubank and Science Hill.

The state reports a medical helicopter was on the scene.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 27 are expected to be closed until about 10:30 a.m.