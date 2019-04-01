Advocates 'not giving up' on fight to pass medical marijuana

They were optimistic, but advocates' hopes for medical marijuana this year crumbled with the close of the session last week.

It has been a years-long effort, and this year activists say they made history as their support certainly grew - but they fell short of getting it approved. And while they may be a little disheartened, they say they are not giving up.

"It's a huge win, and they know next year there's a lot better chance that we'll be able to get medicine for patients in Kentucky," said Robert Matheny, who owns KY CBD Farmacy in Nicholasville and is often active in Frankfort pushing for medical marijuana.

Matheny says fellow activists are proud this year's bill, HB 136, went the furthest it has ever gone when a House committee approved the bill last month. Lawmakers had made some changes to the bill to help get it passed - including no smoking and no "home grow" - but at that point only five days remained in the session.

"We're going to push it," Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, said at the time. "I understand that there's a short time left but we feel good today and we think it'll help us get it enacted hopefully this session but if not we can start off really strong next session."

Advocates are encouraged that they will be able to start off strong in 2020 - by the end of the session HB 136 had 53 co-sponsors - and they say they will continue working to educate people about medical marijuana and to make sure lawmakers hear their voices.

The 2020 Regular Session is scheduled to gavel in on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Three other cannabis-related bills filed in Frankfort never made it out of committee.

